CORONAVIRUS: A message from Chamber of Commerce chief executive

Louise Bennett, chief executive of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce.

These are truly unprecedented times for us as individuals and, indeed, for the business community.

The outbreak of the Coronavirus and the response to it has impacted companies right across the region in ways that none of us could have expected only a matter of a few weeks ago.

Indeed, it appeared at the beginning of 2020 that we were emerging from some of the uncertainty we’d all faced over several years and could look ahead with clarity and some optimism – only to be hit by this.

Of course, the number one priority is to get on top of the spread of the virus, and businesses right across the area have been supportive of that, even though it has meant incredible disruption to the economy.

Indeed, Stratford and the surrounding area was one of the first to feel the effects because of its huge leisure and tourism sector. Once it became clear that travel, tourism and events were going to be restricted, the market disappeared virtually overnight.

And, indeed, that then had a knock-on effect to the individuals and businesses who serve that sector across the region. Let’s be honest, no company has found itself immune to the effects of the virus outbreak.

Then came wave after wave of Government support announcements – with a reduction in interest rates to 0.1 per cent by the Bank of England thrown in for good measure.

Again, never in my lifetime have I seen such a range of measures to support businesses and individuals through such a shock to the economy.

There are too many to mention in this article but it’s fair to say the Government recognised early on that retail, leisure and hospitality was going to be one of the hardest hit and made £25,000 available in grant funding for those with a property with a rateable value between £15,000 and £51,000.

It was also keen to mitigate the number of jobs lost right across the board and introduced measures to allow businesses to furlough staff where the Government would pay 80 per cent of their wages during that time.

There is much more help out there but, of course, there are also gaps in what support is available and, where we are seeing those, we continue to lobby Government on behalf of business.

So, if you need help, I’d urge you to contact your Chamber of Commerce on 024 7665 4321 to see what support is suitable to your business.