CORONAVIRUS: Region’s first testing centre to go live on Monday

The region’s first Coronavirus Testing Centre goes live on Monday at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry.

Car Park A at the multi-purpose venue will handle tests for NHS staff and registered care workers.

The site will be managed by the Coventry & Warwickshire Health & Care Partnership – comprising NHS organisations and local authorities.

The Ricoh Arena along with suppliers, Moseley Signs and Neptunus Structures have provided much of the infrastructure required as well as security, in conjunction with the police who will monitor the site as a “high priority” installation.

Stuart Cain, Chief Executive (Venue) of Ricoh Arena, said: “Wasps has always tried to play a big part in the local community so it was a pretty easy decision when approached to help. Everybody knows where the Ricoh Arena is, so it makes sense to set up the centre at such an accessible location.

“It has been a team effort from all bodies involved to get this up and running inside a week and hopefully will be a major help to all those who are working so selflessly to keep the population safe at such a difficult time.”