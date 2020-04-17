VIDEO: Yasmine’s song says it all





‘STAY INSIDE’ is the message that we’re all hearing at the moment, and now teenager Yasmine Padar has set the message to music it has never sounded quite so beautiful.

The 18-year-old from xxxx says she was inspired to write and record the song after seeing people flouting the government advice to stay home as much as possible. Yasmine explained: “I saw how some people were being selfish by not staying inside for the safety of everyone else because they were still going out with friends, having barbecues and other group gatherings, and wanted to emphasise how important it was not to do that.”

