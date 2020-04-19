Town Council holds first ever virtual meeting

The battle against coronavirus may have halted football matches, shopping and much more, but it hasn’t stopped the wheels of local democracy, as Stratford Town Council held its first ever virtual meeting this week.

Tuesday night’s Planning Consultative Committee saw councillors use video conferencing program Zoom to speak to each other, with the whole process also broadcast live over Facebook.

While it was a bit out of the ordinary seeing councillors speaking from their living rooms rather than the council chamber, the meeting was generally a success, though comments about how the process could be refined in future were made by some members.

There was only one substantive item on the agenda, a planning application for six dwelling houses on land adjacent to Bridgetown House in Bridgetown.

The council had previously objected to the application because of highways concerns on Dickens Close.

However following the decision by the Highways department at Warwickshire County Council not to object to the application last month, the town council decided to remove its opposition, provided an alternative construction entrance, not using Dickens Close, was used.

Ending the meeting, chair Cllr Ian Fradgley told councillors: “I would like to say thank you, this is our first attempt, I hope we’ve learnt a few things and that we’ll go for a steady improvement on what we’re doing because I think we will have to run with this now from what I’m hearing for at least the next two or three meetings.”