Meet in a year – Fairport’s Cropredy festival postponed

FAIRPORT Convention today, Friday, announced that their Cropredy Convention has been postponed until August next year.

The three-day event – a favourite for many a Herald reader – was due to take place on 13th-15th August this year. It will now be staged over 12th, 13th and 14th August 2021 (the equivalent weekend) on its usual site on the edge of Cropredy village.

The line-up of acts will be carried forward: artists booked to appear this year have agreed to switch to 2021. Highlights include Trevor Horn Band, Clannad, Steve Hackett – Genesis Revisited, Richard Thompson, Matthews Southern Comfort and, of course, Fairport Convention themselves.

Festival Director Gareth Williams said: “We have no alternative but to postpone Cropredy until 2021. The safety of our festival-goers, performers, suppliers, crew and local residents must come first.”

Tickets bought for Cropredy 2020 remain valid for the rescheduled festival and the band hopes festival-goers will hang on to their tickets for Cropredy 2021. But organisers are offering refunds to those affected by the postponement.