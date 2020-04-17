CORONAVIRUS: Police warning following fraud arrest

Police in Warwickshire are urging the public to stay vigilant during the coronavirus pandemic as man was arrested on suspicion of fraud following an operation by the force.

During the pandemic criminals have been exploiting the country’s lockdown by taking advantage of innocent people, in particular the elderly and the vulnerable.

Fraudsters purporting to be from the police or a bank are targeting elderly and vulnerable people to try and steal money from their accounts.

This type of scam is known as courier fraud, where criminals call victims pretending to be from the police, their bank or another organisation. They will try to establish trust with the victim by confirming basic details such as the victim’s name and address and ask the victim to call back on a number to check if the call is genuine.

The fraudster may advise the victim that their bank account is the subject of a fraud investigation and money has to be transferred or withdrawn, or they may say that police require a sum of money by way of evidence. Either way, they are providing a false story in the hope of stealing the victim’s money.

On Wednesday, 15 April, a 21-year-old man from London was arrested by officers in Bedfordshire Police on suspicion of fraud by false representation. This arrest comes following an operation led by Warwickshire Police, after a witness was able to provide details of the suspect’s car to officers immediately after the offence took place. The man arrested remains in police custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Jon Belcher from Warwickshire Police said: “Courier fraud is a crime that preys on some of the most vulnerable in society, with those who fall victim often losing substantial amounts of money.

“If you receive a call from someone out of the blue claiming to be from the police and asking for your personal information, banking details and/or money, I would urge you to hang up the phone and report it. It is vitally important you don’t give out any personal information to the caller.

“When you do report an incident of this nature, the more information you provide, any small detail that may seem insignificant at the time, can go a long way in helping us to identify the offender(s), as was shown by the arrest made on Wednesday.

“I would also encourage people to think about their parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles or any other elderly friends or relatives to make sure they know how to avoid scams such as these and what they can do if they have been a victim of a scam.

“These are despicable crimes that are understandably very upsetting for victims who are often left feeling that their security at home has been violated, and we will do everything in our power to bring offenders to justice.”

The police or your bank will never:

Contact you out of the blue and ask for your personal details, including your PIN number, password or account details

Ask you to transfer money into another account for fraud reasons

Ask you to withdraw cash and hand to someone for safe keeping

Send someone to your home to collect cash, bank cards, account details or PIN numbers

Protect yourself

If you are unsure whether someone on the phone is genuine, hang up and then use a different line to call the organisation they are purporting to be from using a number from the phonebook or internet to verify their identity

Don’t give out your personal information to anyone over the phone, including your PIN number and bank account or card details

If you have given out your personal banking details to someone over the phone or have given someone your card details, contact your bank immediately to cancel your card

Where to go for help