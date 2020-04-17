Lifeline target as The Farm gets overhaul

A FARM shop has overhauled the way it works to provide a lifeline to vulnerable people in the community.

The Farm Stratford, which sells local artisan produce, offered a delivery-only service for a while but has reopened its doors to customers at its Snitterfield site.

Manager Charlie Wells said the team had been busy reconfiguring the way they worked and were now in full swing.

She said: “We may only have a few NHS shoppers on some days, but we think it is vital that we are offering that opportunity. Our shopping times for the vulnerable and high-risk are popular – people feel safe here. It is calmer, not crowded at all, and they can see we take all the proper precautions.”

A major development has been the introduction of click-and-collect and delivery services. Charlie said: “Online orders have become incredibly popular. We’re encouraging anyone who can get out to use the click-and-collect service, which means we can concentrate our delivery service on our priority vulnerable customers.

“We were planning to introduce this service in the future, but the current situation has made us do it sooner than expected. But we will definitely continue with it even when we return to normal – whatever that is.”

Fruit and veg boxes are proving popular, along with essential boxes containing bread, pasta, eggs, recycled toilet paper, tea and coffee.

Charlie said they had avoided most issues with the supply chain during lockdown: “Really we are not short of goods and our fresh produce suppliers have assured us that there are no problems.”

Even though The Farm has had to reduce staff numbers – for example, putting café workers on furlough – Charlie said the team was inspired by positive feedback.

“It’s been quite overwhelming actually. It’s what is keeping us all going. When you hear comments like ‘You’re a lifeline’ or ‘The Farm is a godsend’, or when you are the only person a vulnerable customer might speak to all day, it feels like we are making a difference, and that’s just wonderful.”

The Farm is open from 7am to 8am for NHS staff, 8am to 10am for the vulnerable and 10am to 3pm to the public.

For delivery or click-and-collect, visit thefarmstratford shop.com.