Business support tops £10m paid out so far

MORE than £10 million has already been paid out in grants to businesses across the Stratford district as part of the financial support package from the government.

Stratford District Council has made the payments to 776 businesses that have claimed the grants so far. A spokesperson stressed that the authority was encouraging businesses that have not so far claimed to put in an application as soon as possible.

Stratforward BID gave an update to its members on social media this afternoon (Thursday), saying: “As of this evening they have now distributed £10.235m of grants to 776 businesses. If you are an eligible business but haven’t paid rates in the last year or so, make sure you actively claim.”