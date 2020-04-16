VIDEO: On a mission to keep you smiling

ONE TEAM, ONE MISSION … to keep one newspaper reaching its desperate readers.

This week (and every week), in the blockbuster to end all blockbusters, we bring you… Stratford Herald: The Lockdown.

Thrill as veteran editor Richard Howarth assembles a crack squad (remotely, of course) to take on an unprecedented challenge. Forget Ethan Hunt, move over James Bond: here comes the Herald News Team. Spoiler alert: they’ve done it. Get the Herald in print on your essential shopping trip or digitally online, today and every Thursday.