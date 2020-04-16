VIDEO: Windmill turns blue for NHS workers

THIS week’s Stratford Herald features a poignant photograph of Chesterton Windmill which is being illuminated at night in blue in support of our NHS staff and other key workers. The Grade 1 listed landmark has been a feature of the Warwickshire landscape near the village of Chesterton for nearly 400 years.

Our timelapse video shows the sun going down as the windmill turns blue with organisers of the illumination urging people during the coronavirus crisis to enjoy the spectacle through the media online and in the Stratford Herald.