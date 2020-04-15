Warwickshire reassures parents ahead of primary places offer day

IT’S Primary National Offer Day tomorrow, Thursday, 16th April and Warwickshire County Council Admissions Service is seeking to reassure parents they will receive their child’s offer of a school place as planned.

The allocation of school places for children due to start reception or junior school in September 2020 has been processed as usual and the published timetable will still be followed.

This means that parents who submitted an application either online, by telephone or using a paper form before the national deadline of 15th January, will be notified of their child’s school place in the first round of offers this week.

Any late applications or preference changes received after 15th January will be processed in the second allocation round after the 5th May.

The council’s strategic director for communities, Mark Ryder, said: “During this current time of uncertainty and unprecedented change in all of our daily lives, we are pleased to be able to provide reassurance to parents and carers that school admission arrangements for September 2020 have not been affected and are still going ahead as originally planned.

“Staff in our Admissions team have worked incredibly hard behind the scenes to make sure that offers for reception and junior school places are sent out to parents on national offer day and to ensure that our school children have an offer of a school place when we are able to return back to normal.”

Parents will be notified of their child’s school place in one of two ways, depending on how they submitted their application:

Online applications

Parents who submitted an application on time using the online parent portal will be able to log on to the portal tomorrow to view their child’s offer which should be visible by midday. Parents may be able to view their offer earlier than this but the council advises waiting until 10am before checking and to allow for a slight delay before contacting admissions, as timings can vary depending on internet service providers. A separate email will be sent from the admissions service to parents with an online account guiding them through the steps they need to take to accept their child’s place or, if they have any queries, advising parents how they can contact the team for further information.

Phone/paper applications

Parents who submitted their child’s application over the phone or by paper form will receive a letter containing their child’s offer which was posted first class today, 15th April. Parents are advised to allow additional time for their letter to arrive, especially given the current situation which is having an impact on postal services across the country.

The deadline for accepting offers is Friday, 24th April.