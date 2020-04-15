Schools help the NHS with PPE donations

Schools in Stratford District are playing their part in the fight against coronavirus by donating much needed personal protective equipment to medical centres in the region.

One of those to help is Henley School, which recently donated a mammoth 800 pairs of gloves, 200 face masks and 100 disposable aprons to Henley Medical Centre.

Steve Jefferies, headteacher at Henley School, said: “We took a huge batch of gloves, masks and disposable aprons to Henley Medical Centre, we had so much PPE because six months ago we had an outbreak of norovirus at the school and we needed lots of equipment for the deep clean team.

“Yesterday we also donated all of our protective glasses that we use in our science lessons. The Medical Centre were delighted with it all, they bit my hand off really. I think throughout all of this it’s really pushed home the role the school plays in supporting the local community, I currently make video messages offering support to parents who are home-schooling their children.

“We’re so glad that we can donate this equipment.”

Henley school is not the only one helping out King Edward VI School in Stratford has also risen to the task of helping the NHS.

Bennet Carr, headmaster at KES, said: “We heard through an article in the Guardian that the NHS in the North West was asking schools if they could help with providing PPE, our head of design technology and science got together to see what we could do and we messaged the South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust through twitter to ask if they needed anything.

“Within minutes we were contacted by the surgery at Meon Vale and we delivered around 30 sets of glasses, face shields and a large number of boxes of disposable plastic gloves.

“Another surgery got in contact the same day, we’d just delivered all our PPE to Meon Vale but I messaged some of the other headteachers in the area and St Benedict’s have been able to help them out instead.

“An interesting development is the recent contact we’ve had with a company in China we know, through the school’s association with the region. I messaged them when China was going through its really difficult time with the virus to see if we could help in any way, now they’ve been in contact with us to offer any assistance we might need. They said they would send over PPE equipment for our students, I told them we don’t need it for our students, but the NHS would really benefit from anything they can send. We’re expecting to receive this equipment any day.”

Design technology staff at KES are also making use of the school’s 3D printing facilities to produce visors for key workers.

These too will be distributed to local medical centres.

Johnson Clarke, practice manager at the Meon Medical Centre, said: “We would like to thank KES for their donation, the masks are fantastic. All this equipment will be used really well and some of it will go to our ‘hot hub’ clinic which has opened in Stratford.”

He explained that the hot hubs are being used to treat patients who may have symptoms associated with coronavirus such as a high temperatures, but which may also be caused by a wide range of other conditions as well.

Stratford School has also donated many items of PPE.