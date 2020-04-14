CORONAVIRUS: Warwick Myton Hospice unit to be handed over to the NHS

Warwick’s Myton Hospice Inpatient Unit is to be handed over to the NHS to help support efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Myton has come under huge pressure during the coronavirus outbreak as its fundraising income has dropped by 80 per cent and the number of staff and volunteers available has dropped dramatically.

There has also been limited financial support from the government.

As a result Myton has taken the difficult decision to temporarily move all of its Inpatient services to Coventry and is using alternative methods to deliver a number of outpatient services.

The Inpatient Unit at Warwick Myton Hospice will be handed over to SWFT as they prepare for a surge in patient numbers. The Warwick Myton at Home team will continue to be based at the hospice, and will be on hand to support NHS colleagues.

The remainder of staff from Warwick will be transferred to Coventry Myton Hospice to maximise the number of Inpatient beds in operation there. There will be 20 beds available for people across the whole of Coventry and Warwickshire and admissions will be extended to 7 days a week, 8am – 8pm.

The charity is also enhancing its Myton at Home service in Rugby and South Warwickshire to support rapid discharge of all patients identified as being in the last days or weeks of life whose preferred place of death is at home. This service will now include a registered nurse which is not normally part of the provision and will operate 8am – 8pm, seven days a week.

Myton has enhanced its telephone support services to provide a 24 hour clinical advice line manned by specialist palliative care nurses and doctors for patients, their families and GPs across the whole of Coventry and Warwickshire, and an additional advice and support line specifically aimed at care home staff in the region.

Referrals for all Myton services will go through a single point of access and Myton will also accept referrals over the phone to ease and speed up the process.

Myton has already been providing telephone and video calls for patients who previously attended its Day Unit and other outpatient services, and will continue to do so to ensure they do not feel isolated and are supported during the lockdown period.

Services such as counselling and Lymphoedema will also be delivered remotely.

Myton’s CEO, Ruth Freeman, said: “In these unprecedented and challenging times, as experts in palliative care and a much-relied on local charity, we recognise the important role we have to play in supporting the people of Coventry and Warwickshire and our NHS and healthcare colleagues. We are delighted that South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust can utilise our beds to respond to the crisis. I would like to say a massive thank you to all of our staff, volunteers and supporters for making this possible.