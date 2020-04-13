VIDEO: FA called on to rethink non-league decision

STUDLEY FC are among more than 100 furious non-league clubs across the country that are calling on the Football Association (FA) to have a rethink over their controversial decision to declare the 2019/20 season null and void.

Bees chairman Alan Smith is one of the many signatures on an open letter to the FA which is urging the sport’s governing body to reconsider their announcement on Thursday, 26th March to end the seasons at Steps Three to Seven with immediate effect and expunge all records.

The letter says: “Our concern is grounded primarily in the needless and inexplicable haste exercised in reaching the decision, coupled with a total lack of substantive dialogue or consultation with affected clubs.

“The decision also disregards the millions of pounds invested and countless hours expended collectively by clubs, and so has critical financial implications.

