No answers on Park and Ride land sale

Mystery continues the surround the sale of land at Stratford’s Park and Ride facility after Warwickshire County Council once again refused to provide answers last week.

A two-acre parcel of land within the car park of the Park and Ride was put up for sale in 2018, with the county council saying it was in discussions with developers to see what schemes might benefit Stratford and the wider district.

The council said the land, which represents around a sixth of the overall Park and Ride site, was under used, but it was committed to the continued success of the facility.

Some transport campaigners have been critical of any sale of the land at the Park and Ride, with Stratford’s Transport Strategy emphasising the benefits of increasing the use of the facility to reduce congestion in the town.

The Herald has repeatedly asked for updates on the potential sale of the land and this week the county council refused to provide answers about whether the land had yet been sold and if so who it may have been sold to, in response to a freedom of information request.

The authority also declined to say whether the land was still up for sale or if it had been sold, how much it was purchased for.

The council said it was exempt from providing such information because it could potentially be prejudicial to commercial interests, adding: “Since this is in connection with a transaction that is currently in the process of sale and it is commercial in confidence until the sale is complete, no information can be made available.”