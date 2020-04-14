New defibrillators installed in Shipston

Two new life-saving defibrillator have recently been installed in Shipston by the Shipston Community First Responders.

The devices have been placed outside at the town council building on West Street and at Shipston Rugby Club, bringing the total number of defibrillators in the town to five.

Each can be used by anyone in an emergency situation and no prior training is needed.

Shipston First Responders have plans to install a further three in the town and have thanked Lee Williams from LGW Electrical Services for installing the defibrillators free of charge.