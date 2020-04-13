Shipston Cycling Club turns to technology during lockdown

Technology is playing a key part in keeping people connected and in good spirits during the coronavirus pandemic and Shipston Cycling Club has embraced it full-heartedly with members now taking part in virtual rides together.

A number of members have been meeting up for virtual rides following the cancellation of the club’s real life gatherings due to the virus, mounting their bikes on turbo trainers in their garages or spare rooms and using various cycling apps to ride together.

Tim Boswell, from Shipston Cycling Club, said: “We arrange meet ups and we can talk to each other via text chat or even via a kind of group voice call. One of the advantages is that we can try new routes that we wouldn’t be able to in the real world and the technology is clever in that the app will talk to the turbo trainer and adjust the difficulty if you are riding up or downhill.

“It’s not quite the same as all meeting up together, we can’t stop for a slice of cake and a cup of tea halfway around like we do in real life, but it’s still fun. I’ve done some very different rides, I went up and down a volcano track.

“This is the next best thing to a real ride, you still get fit, you stay indoors and you’re saving lives by not going out.”

Club members are now giving reviews of the various options available for virtual rides on the club’s Facebook page and are interested to hear from anyone interested in joining.

Some of the various apps such as Zwift, Trainer Road and Bkool also offer virtual group rides and training sessions to build fitness.