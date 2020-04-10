Police plea after attack on kind-hearted driver

WARWICKSHIRE Police is appealing for witnesses or information following a suspicious incident near Harbury on Wednesday, 8th April.

Between 6.50am and 7am, a woman in her 20s was driving near a lay-by on Chesterton Road when she was flagged down by a male pedestrian.

As the woman stopped to assist, the man attempted to grab one of her possessions.

The woman managed to get back into her car and drove off. Nothing was stolen from her but she sustained minor injuries to her face and arm in the altercation.

The man was believed to be wearing gloves, sunglasses, a surgical mask, light grey jogging bottoms and top.

Investigating officer, Det Sgt Jenny Baker from Leamington CID said: “This is a concerning incident and we are currently keeping an open mind to the motive.

“The victim has been left understandably distressed by this incident and we are working to establish the circumstances. We will also be conducting additional reassurance patrols in the area over the coming days.

“If anyone witnessed the offence or a man acting suspiciously in the area, or was driving on this road at this time and has any dashcam footage, please call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 38 of 8 April 2020.”

Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.