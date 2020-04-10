VIDEO: Christians mark Good Friday in Stratford

A CROSS has been planted in its usual position in Stratford town centre to mark Good Friday. Stratford Churches Together arranged for the cross to be placed there quietly yesterday, Thursday, evening ready to remind people that today is one of the most important dates in the Christian calendar.
Although it won’t be seen by as many people as normal, its presence can be seen by those still passing through and can be shared by photos such as this with those who do not need to go out.
Churches across the area have been finding ways to keep in touch with the wider community through Holy Week and at other times. In each week’s Herald we include a reflection from a church leader as part of our Messages of Hope feature.
The Message of Hope from Stratford Methodist Church Minister Rev Audrey Simpson
is on page eight of this week’s Stratford Herald
