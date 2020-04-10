Motor museum Mini Madness races into life online

THE British Motor Museum has come up with a range of Easter activities for families to do in the safety of their own homes, starting today, Good Friday.

Families can take part in a quiz, a word search, a colouring competition, an egg box craft activity and some egg-citing science from scientists Dr Pumpkin and Professor Pickle.

The Gaydon venue’s lifelong learning officer Emma Rawlinson said: “Despite these challenging times and having to cancel our usual Easter activities, we didn’t want to disappoint our loyal young supporters.

“So we have formulated a plan to offer a range of Mini Madness themed activities online. We hope lots of families will enjoy taking part in them and they will hopefully keep the children entertained for a few hours!”

The activities are available online from today, 10th April until Sunday, 26th April. There is no charge to take part but donations welcomed: www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/whats-on/easter-holiday-activities