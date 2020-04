STRATFORDIANS and those around the district once again joined millions of people up and down the UK this evening to pay their tribute to the NHS staff and other key workers on the frontline in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

For the third week running the Clap for Carers echoed around the town as residents came out in force from their homes, some armed with musical instruments, to send a clear thank you message of support to medical teams nationwide working round the clock.