TEENAGE musician Mackenzie Lawlor performed Coldplay’s Fix You and dedicated it to NHS staff.

The talented 13-year-old – a student at the Sylvia Young Theatre School – is videoed outside his Stratford home by Herald photographer Mark Williamson.

Mackenzie said: “I chose Fix You by Coldplay as that’s all the doctors and nurses are trying to do for everyone, even though many of them are also broken.”

