CORONAVIRUS: Boots stores not on temporary closure list

BOOTS stores in Stratford and Shipston are not among the 60 listed for closure across the country as the company redeploys pharmacists to places where they are most needed.

While stores at Birmingham New Street and Birmingham Airport are included in the list of temporary closures from next week, those in Bridge Street and at the Maybird retail park in Stratford, and in Sheep Street, Shipston, are expected to remain open.

In a statement, the company said: “We need to make sure that we have enough colleagues playing their vital role where it’s currently most needed and that we can send home those colleagues who are working in stores that are not busy. To achieve this, we are temporarily closing a small number of stores that are very quiet at this time.”