CORONAVIRUS: Police committed to protecting abuse victims during lockdown

Warwickshire Police Chief Constable, Martin Jelley, has today emphasised the force’s commitment to protecting the most vulnerable during the national lockdown.

He said: “Over the past few weeks, we have gone to great lengths to emphasise the force’s role in ensuring people adhere to government guidance around social distancing and staying at home to help combat the CoVID-19 pandemic. This of course remains a priority for the force.

“Despite the focus and resource going into this, I would like to reassure people that our top priority remains protecting the most vulnerable in our communities.

“Being forced to stay at home is proving challenging for everyone. However, it is even more so for victims of domestic abuse and child abuse.

“Being forced to spend more time at home with an abuser may lead victims to feel cut off from the outside world and that there is nobody to help them. I can emphatically say this is not the case.

“I’d like to reassure all victims of abuse that we are there for you; no matter what challenges the coming weeks and months bring for the force, we remain committed to protecting you, responding to concerns of abuse, supporting victims and bringing perpetrators to justice.

“As the national lockdown continues there is the potential for tensions to grow within households and people who have not previously been subjected to abuse may find themselves becoming victims. To those people I would say that one incident of abuse is one too many and you should contact the police.

“If you don’t feel comfortable talking to the police there are other organisations that can offer support and advice.

“The wider public also has a role to play in ensuring the most vulnerable members of the community are protected. If you have concerns that a friend, family member, or neighbour is being subjected to abuse you should report it to police.

“It is also likely children will be spending a lot more time online over the coming weeks. I’d urge parents to be extra vigilant; show an interest in the sites they are accessing and be aware that additional time online can increase risks to children.

“We are also aware that many people are vulnerable, not because of crime but because of circumstance. They may be elderly or poorly and be struggling to get food and medicine during the lockdown. We are working closely with the county council and a hotline has been set up to ensure these people get the support they need.”

For more information on child abuse and how to report it visit https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/caa/child-abuse/.

For more information on domestic abuse visit https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/domesticabuse.

For more information about support available for vulnerable people to access food and additional supplies visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/coronavirusvulnerable.