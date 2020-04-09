Moreton Hall hotel training school plans submitted

The next generation of Britain’s top hotel workers could be set to develop their skills at a brand new training school at Moreton Morrell’s historic Moreton Hall.

An application from the Warwickshire College Group for a 23-bed hotel training school and associated restaurant at the Hall has recently been submitted to Stratford District Council, with the ambition to create a centre of excellence for the industry right here in Stratford District.

The hall sits within the Warwickshire College Moreton Morrell campus.

Back in 2018, the Herald first revealed the project, with news that the college had received significant funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund, but it has taken until now for a formal planning application to be submitted.

Should the plans be approved it would mark an exciting new era for the Grade II listed hall, which was hit by a catastrophic fire in 2008, causing widespread damage.

Although the roof and internal floors have since been repaired, the interior has remained untouched and the building, which dates to 1907, has been left unused.

The application states: “The regeneration of Moreton Hall offers the unique opportunity, in an education setting, to create a hotel training school in a live four-star hotel environment.

“This can support other courses across the college group including hairdressing, spa management and floristry.

“This facility will provide training for an industry that is increasingly important to this country, but which requires a reliable well of trained staff.”

The application explains how the hall would include a reception, lounge, bar restaurant and a function room.

Despite the devastating fire a number of ornate original features, such as the marble-lined bathrooms still survive and have been incorporated into the plans.

It notes that the training school could be particularly beneficial to local towns such as Stratford, which rely heavily on tourism and the hospitality industry.

A decision on the application is scheduled to be made in June.