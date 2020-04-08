CORONAVIRUS: Don’t try and return your library books during lockdown

Book lovers are being reassured that they will not be fined for keeping borrowed titles at home during the coronavirus lockdown, following the suspension of public and mobile library services.

Even if you need to renew your books online, they will remain on loan to the borrower and should be kept at home.

Ayub Khan, head of libraries and face to face front-line services at Warwickshire County Council, said: “It is really important that library customers do not try to take books back to any library during this time. Most of our buildings do not have a book return box or letterbox and returning books is unnecessary travel that will increase the risk of spreading the virus.

“We really want our readers to stay safe and not to worry about the books they have borrowed from us.

“Please share this information with your friends and families, particularly anyone vulnerable who is isolating for 12 weeks, and reassure them that they will not be fined for any overdue books.”

During the lockdown, Warwickshire Libraries are offering a number of online services for residents, including information resources, reading-related activities and e-books and audio book loans. If you aren’t signed up to a library already, you can join online to access the services.

All online services from Warwickshire Libraries can be accessed by visiting www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries