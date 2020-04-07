Don’t miss pink supermoon tonight

Tonight Tuesday) around the world we’ll be able to witness the biggest and brightest supermoon of 2020, also known as a ‘pink’ moon. If you’ve got binoculars you’ll even be able to see the Apollo 11 landing site.

Officially known as a perigean full moon, this event occurs when the full moon is at its closest point to the Earth, making it appear bigger and brighter.

Unfortunately it won’t actually be pink. This supermoon got its name because the April full moon often corresponds with the blooming of pink flowers in eastern North America.

You should be able to get a good view of the moon from around 8.15pm tonight, but it will peak at around 3.35am on Wednesday.