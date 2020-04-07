VIDEO: Musician plays live gigs from his home

A STRATFORD musician who is himself prone to bouts of depression has started to play live gigs from his living room every night to reach out to people in their own homes and help lift spirits during coronavirus.

Pat Austin, aged 55, also known as Tex from Texan Peacocks, hit on the idea of bringing a bit of joy through music into peoples’ lives by playing acoustic guitar and streaming it live on social media.

PA

The gigs last ten to 15 minutes and are Pat’s way of saying “hello” to people he knows and even to people he doesn’t and who can’t leave their homes because of coronavirus.

“Music is my life,” said Pat. “I started busking when I was 18 and Texan Peacocks have been going for 17 or 18 years now. The other night I had a 70s music tribute night and put my special David Bowie jacket on for the gig. I haven’t got a name for these music evenings yet but I might call them Tex on the Sofa”.

