CORONAVIRUS: Saying thanks to refuse and recycling crews

A new video praising the vital work of refuse and recycling crews during the coronavirus pandemic features team from Stratford.

The compilation video, produced by Biffa, highlights all the thanks crews have been receiving across the county as they continue to collect from people’s homes.

The video is available to watch at https://youtu.be/fVR3d3-0ewA.

Today Stratford District Council also revealed that more than 1,000 businesses have now applied for business rates grant funding from the authority with the first batch of payments, totalling £4.6million set to be made tomorrow.

The money is designed to support businesses during the coronavirus.

Cllr Tony Jefferson, Leader of Stratford-on-Avon District Council said: “It is good news that we have paid £4.6 million to 291 businesses. Staff are working hard to ensure another payment is made before the Easter bank holidays. Teams across the council are working very hard in these unusual and challenging times. I would reiterate that we do not make the rules, we just have to work within them.”

Efforts to support the most vulnerable to the virus are also ramping up, with the number of essential supply deliveries from Stratford’s community hub now reaching 53.

The council and partners are offering extra help for those identified as extremely vulnerable who have no access to food and support. People in this group should call 0800 4081447 or go to: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/coronavirusextremelyvulnerable for more information.

If you have been asked to ‘shield’ yourself from coronavirus by isolating for 12 weeks Warwickshire is here for you. If you have no local support call the dedicated helpline on 0800 4081447. For all other enquiries please continue to go to www.warwickshire.gov.uk or call 01926 410410.

A directory of community groups offering support during the pandemic has also been compiled and is available at https://apps.warwickshire.gov.uk/api/documents/WCCC-966-2079.