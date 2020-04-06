Debenhams to file for administration

The future looks difficult for Stratford’s Debenhams department store with the company filing a notice of intent to appoint an administrator today

Debenhams has already said it expects its store on Wood Street to close sometime in 2020 or 2021, claiming that the owners of the building, Blue Coast Capital, want to redevelop it into a hotel.

Blue Coast have always said their hotel plans were developed as a contingency, in case Debenhams decided to vacate the building.

According to Debenhams, today’s move will provide protection from creditors in the short-term and ensure the business is able to trade from its stores again after the coronavirus lockdown period ends.

Like most other shops, all of Debenhams’ department stores are currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from the company explained that the group is preparing to enter a ‘light touch’ administration that will see the existing management team remain in place under the direct control and supervision of the administrators.

Debenhams continues to trade online across the UK, Ireland and Denmark, in line with government guidelines, while the lockdown continues. Customer orders, gift cards and returns are being accepted and processed normally.

Stefaan Vansteenkiste, CEO of Debenhams, said: “These are unprecedented circumstances and we have taken this step to protect our business, our employees, and other important stakeholders, so that we are in a position to resume trading from our stores when Government restrictions are lifted.

“We are working with a group of highly supportive owners and lenders and anticipate that additional funding will be made available to bridge us through the current crisis period.

“With their support and working with other key stakeholders, including landlords, pension trustees and business partners, we are striving to protect jobs and reopen as many Debenhams stores for trading as we can, as soon as this is possible.”