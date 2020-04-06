Family pays tribute to ‘incredible man’ who died after road accident

A MUCH-LOVED musician, cyclist and inspiration to all who knew him, died after a road accident on Friday evening.

West Midlands Police said Simon Morgan, 57, from Norton Lindsey, suffered serious injuries after the collision with a tractor near Balsall Common, at around 6pm last Friday, 3rd April.

They said he was taken to hospital but died later that evening.

A tribute from his family said: “He was a wonderful father, words cannot describe our true feelings towards this incredible man.

“He was not only a fighter, but an inspiration to the people he surrounded himself with. He built an incredible community within his workplace, he was a guiding light for those struggling, and I hope his legacy is continued.

“He always wanted to make people smile and make a difference in the world. Frankly he did, he opened doors and gave opportunities for those who had hit rock bottom.

“He had huge passions for music and cycling, releasing his debut album exactly nine years ago. The first song on the album, Somewhere over the Spectrum, included the lyrics ‘however hard it seems.. don’t let go of your dreams..things happen when you least expect them..’ and that will always stay very close to my heart.”

Mr Morgan was riding a green-coloured Tifosi bike and, police say, although there would have been fewer drivers around than usual due to current movement restrictions, they are keen to hear from anyone with information. The accident took place at the junction of Barston Lane and Wootton Lane, near Balsall Common.

You can contact collision investigators on FL_COLLISION_INVEST@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk, or via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk. Quote log 3188 of 3 April.

The driver of the tractor remained at the scene and is helping with police with their enquiries.