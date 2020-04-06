CORONAVIRUS: Education staff praised for dedication and commitment

Schools across Warwickshire are continuing to teach the children of key workers over the Easter Holidays.

The chief executive of Warwickshire County Council, Monica Fogarty has praised the education workforce for continuing to teach all eligible children.

She said: “The response from our education leaders and community around the county has been magnificent from the beginning of this crisis and their total commitment and dedication has not wavered.”

The news around Easter holiday provision follows the very encouraging response by parents and carers in the first week of schools being closed, in which numbers of children attending school were lower than the regional average, steadily reducing as the week went on.

While education leaders worked with the County Council to maintain places where eligible children could be cared for, the message to families remained constant: wherever possible, it is safer for children to be kept at home.

Monica added: “School closure has been a key element to the strategy for social distancing. But it has not been simply a case of closing the doors. Closing schools to help to maintain social distancing and to protect our communities has had to be set against looking after our vulnerable young people and enabling critical workers to carry on doing their essential work. It is to the great credit of all those involved that, in Warwickshire, we have achieved this balance.”

