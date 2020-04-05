See Hamlet with Paul Daniels as the ghost

Touring theatre company Oddsocks Productions, well known for its comical outdoor productions of Shakespeare’s plays and whose Stratford dates have been postponed because of coronavirus, are releasing recordings of its shows online.

Its 2011 production of Hamlet, which features Paul Daniels as a hologram of Hamlet’s father, is available to view via the company’s YouTube Channel OddsocksComms.

Magician Paul Daniels died in 2016 after a short illness.

Oddsocks toured Hamlet The Comedy in the winter of 2010/11 and never before has footage of the production been posted publicly, but in order to keep spirits up and to support their community of freelance actors and creatives the company is releasing videos of past performances.

Oddsocks will add a different production every Friday evening at 7pm. These are free to view but if audiences enjoy them the company would be delighted if people are able to support the freelance creatives who made them by donating via links on their website http://www.oddsocks.co.uk/online-performance-donations

See a trailer for Hamlet below: