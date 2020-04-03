VIDEO: Fleetwood back with online show

WHEN not adding to her musical repertoire by trying out a number of new instruments – some of which have featured on the Herald’s Facebook page – Stratford musician Marion Fleetwood is also still working with her principal creative outlets.

One of these is folk-rock supergroup TRADArrr. With forthcoming gigs leading into the festival season having disappeared from the diary, the band decided some kind of show must go on.

So with Marion back on her more familiar fiddle – though adopting a levitation technique not always recommended to aspiring players – she and fellow TRADarrr members have come up with Shore to Shore, the Isolation Mix.

