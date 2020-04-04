Volunteers step up to meet advice service demand

CITIZENS Advice South Warwickshire has seen a surge in the number of issues each person has needed help with – up by almost 30% compared with the same period last year.

These people are being supported on the phone, by email or webchat while the normal face-to-face service is temporarily suspended due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Chair of Trustees Yvonne Hunter said: “We have been moved by the generosity of our volunteers, who have mobilised so quickly to help our community’s most vulnerable during this difficult time.

“Delivering advice on the phone, email or by webchat takes skill and we have found our volunteers and staff stepping up to this extraordinary and unprecedented change with energy and amazing dedication. I cannot thank them enough.”

Chief executive Jeremy Vanes said that employment issues are up by 25% and Universal Credit issues up by over 80% in this early stage of lockdown.

To contact Citizens Advice South Warwickshire for support during the Covid-19 outbreak:

Instant Self Help: Many issues can be solved through the website: www.citizensadvice.org.uk

Phone: You can phone between 10:00 – 15:00 Monday to Friday on 0300 330 1183

Email: An email form can be found here www.casouthwarwickshire.org.uk/contact/email-us

Webchat: www.casouthwarwickshire.org.uk/contact/chat-with-us

When lines are busy the service has an answerphone facility. Return calls might be made outside normal hours and from a withheld number. When leaving any message, provide your name, your number and a brief, clear outline of the issue.

If your query is about the Help to Claim service (claiming Universal Credit):

Help to Claim phone line Monday to Friday 09:00 – 17:00 on 0800 144 8 444

Help to Claim chat online www.citizensadvice.org.uk/about-us/contact-us/contact-us/help-to-claim

To refer to a specialist project, continue in the usual way.