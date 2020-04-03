CORONAVIRUS: £4.6million in grant funding on its way to businesses next week

£4.6million will be paid to businesses in Stratford District by the end of Tuesday to help them through the coronavirus pandemic.

So far almost 700 small businesses have applied for grants of up to £10,000 to support them through this difficult period and the first batch of payments to 291 of those businesses has been processed.

All businesses due to receive a payment will receive a confirmation email or letter, including terms and conditions and a state aid declaration.

As of Friday early morning there are approximately 400 further grant applications in the system which are going through checks to determine eligibility and these will be processed as soon as possible.

The district council says it has to follow guidelines laid down by government, but changes to these guidelines have unfortunately hindered how easily it has been able to act so far.

These grants form part of a £35.52 million pot of money allocated to the District Council from the Government.

Cllr Tony Jefferson, Leader of Stratford-on-Avon District Council said: “Progress to date represents a huge achievement by our team. We know how important it is that businesses get support at this difficult time.

“Businesses have a critical economic role across Stratford-on-Avon District, employing thousands of people and we want to ensure that they can play a full role in the recovery from this crisis.

“We have been able to make payments of £4.6 million to Stratford District businesses, and this will increase rapidly with more eligible businesses going through the process.

“We are aware that the system is imperfect and we have raised issues with Nadhim Zahawi MP where there are gaps in coverage that particularly affect businesses in our District. Many businesses haven’t completed the online application form, so we are also writing to the over 3,000 businesses that are on our database, telling them about the grants, eligibility and how to claim. We would advise businesses to try and look out for the letter.”

There is also a useful FAQ about the grant scheme now on the website – https://www.stratford.gov.uk/business-investment/business-rates-grant-faqs.cfm

If you do have any further enquiries or need any advice at this difficult time please email: BRG@stratford-dc.gov.uk