CORONAVIRUS: Stratford Minor Injuries Unit to close so staff can be redeployed

THE Minor Injuries Unit (MIU) at Stratford Hospital will be temporarily closed from Monday, 6th April in order to redeploy staff to help combat the current pressures surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.

South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust is urging people to only visit Warwick Hospital to access minory injury unit services after assessing all other available options, such as NHS 111 Online, pharmacies and GP services.

The Trust’s director of operations Helen Lancaster said: “After much consideration, this decision has been made to allow us to centralise our staffing during this pandemic. This is an interim plan and we will continue to monitor the situation closely.

“We are relying on the public to choose the right treatment during this time, leaving urgent services as free as possible for those that absolutely need it. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank our communities for their continued support and understanding during this time.”