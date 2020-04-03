Dixon docks after 31 years with fire service

THERE couldn’t be a party but there was praise galore for a member of Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service who retired this week after 31 years and a number of key roles in the Herald area.

Jon Dixon began his career in 1989 as a retained firefighter at Henley Fire Station. In January 1990 he moved to Leamington as a wholetime firefighter and in 1994 he was promoted to leading firefighter.

Following a distinguished period as an operational firefighter, frontline commander and a period within the service’s training and development centre, he moved to a role within the area risk teams in the Stratford and Warwick Districts.

Here he was instrumental in developing local risk reduction plans to protect the most vulnerable members of Warwickshire’s communities.

He was at the heart of the transformation team working on projects looking at new developments and potential savings – this included a new fire station at Gaydon.

Most recently, he served as area commander, head of service delivery, covering the whole county with respect to fire protection, community safety and operational response.

Notably, he led the development and implementation of the new initiative to transport patients from Hospital to Home. This successfully diversified the role of the fire service and also helped to reduce the pressure on the NHS.

Warwickshire Chief Fire Officer, Kieran Amos, said: “Jon is both an officer and a gentleman with a big personality. He will be missed by everyone here at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and all those who had the pleasure of working with him over the last 31 years.

“Unfortunately, due to the current climate, Jon won’t quite get the send-off we were hoping to give him, but we would like to thank Jon for his commitment and hard work during his time in the service. He has been an exceptional area commander whose hard work and commitment has made Warwickshire a safer place. I wish him all the very best for the future and hope that he has a long, happy and healthy retirement.”