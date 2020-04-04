CORONAVIRUS: County council leader says working together has never been so important

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, leader of Warwickshire County Council has stressed the importance of working together to overcome the challenges faced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Cllr Seccombe said: “Warwickshire is responding to the Coronavirus and it’s bringing out the very best in partnership working.

“While the challenges presented by the Virus are certainly unprecedented, working together has never been more important and we do this well across Warwickshire, Coventry and Solihull. In responding to the impact of Coronavirus local authorities are leading their communities.

“Following recent mobilisation for the floods last month, the County’s Local Resilience Forum has once again stepped up to the challenge, drawing together efforts from across our County and District Councils as well as Health and Warwickshire Police. We are also working jointly with our colleagues in the West Midlands LRF to ensure our combined resources reach as far as possible.

“We have been overwhelmed with offers of help and we are working with parish councils, volunteer networks, local businesses and suppliers to coordinate effort. Councillors are active locally and acting as coordinators with their residents and action groups. Community reassurance and ensuring a flow of information is at the centre of their role.

“Together the full force of Warwickshire’s public and voluntary services are scaling up and being deployed to protect the communities and businesses within the area.

“For our most vulnerable residents the County in partnership with District and Borough councils have stood up a county-wide distribution system to provide food and medical supplies as part of our “Shielding” offer – shielding the most clinically vulnerable, who need to stay indoors for 12 weeks. Working with volunteers, parish councils and local community action, District Councils are leading on delivery over the last mile to people’s homes – a truly joined up effort.

“Our Fire Service is also playing a key role with crews supporting food deliveries where needed as well as continuing to play a critical role in getting people home from hospital.

“In Warwickshire almost all schools remain open – taking care of the families of key workers and our vulnerable children. Where other council services have had to close their doors, we are finding innovative alternatives to reach customers and communities. Our libraries are building up online offers and there is a range of information and advice available to help people maintain their health and wellbeing at this time of crisis.

“For businesses we are working closely with the Chamber of Commerce and the Coventry & Warwickshire Growth Hub to translate national support and ensure access to funds, support and advice currently. Getting money out to businesses is a priority, we need to make sure we sustain our economy so that it is ready to go when better times come.

“The coming weeks will undoubtably be hard, but we in Warwickshire are doing all we can to work together and support each other.”

For the latest information and response go to – ww.warwickshire.gov.uk/coronavirus