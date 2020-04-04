CORONAVIRUS: Homeless offered help in Stratford District

Emergency housing is being offered all rough sleepers in Stratford District during the coronavirus pandemic, as part of efforts to protect the most vulnerable from the condition.

A week ago, the District Council was aware of five rough sleepers on the streets. Over many months these individuals had all been engaged with by the District Council and P3 street outreach team but had previously declined offers of accommodation.

However in light of the pandemic, three of these five have now taken up the council’s offer of accommodation and are in emergency housing, while another has been booked into emergency accommodation.

The final one has not been found at usual locations and it is possible they have arranged their own accommodation.

However should they be located by street outreach or get in contact with the Council, emergency accommodation will be provided for them.

The District Council continues to meet its statutory responsibilities in relation to homeless households and anyone who is homeless should contact the Council on 01789 267575 in order to discuss their situation with the duty homelessness officer.

Anyone who becomes homeless out of hours can also speak to the duty homelessness officer on 01789 267575.