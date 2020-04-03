Libraries carry on lending

AVID readers wanting access to a ready supply of books can still use Warwickshire’s library service 24 hours a day.

Although library buildings are currently closed, the county’s virtual library service is still operating online so users can get their regular fix of fiction – or mix of music.

The BorrowBox app had already proved popular since its launch last year, allowing people to access library items wherever they are, including e-books, e-audiobooks and children’s entertainment. Users can also get streamed classical music from the Naxos Music Library and free online languages courses thanks to Duolingo.

Billed as a “library in one app”, BorrowBox allows users to borrow e-books and e-audiobooks for free and is available across most digital devices, including iPads and Kindle Fires. Free e-magazines and e-newspapers are available through PressReader and RB Digital for mobile phone, tablet or computer.

The library service also offers home learning resources, including encyclopaedias, digital training opportunities for adults and reference resources.

Access to the free services are via library card numbers and an email address. Visit https://library.warwickshire.gov.uk/ to sign up.