Climate strike moves indoors

School strikes to promote the awareness of the climate catastrophe are moving indoors for the duration of the coronavirus lockdown.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the Stratford Climate Action group said: “Obviously actually striking under current conditions is difficult. But if you can make a social media post – a photo, video, message, whatever, be creative! – using the hashtags #climatestrikeonline and #digitalstrike4climate, this will help keep the climate crisis in the public eye. Feel free to tweet at any organisations you think are driving climate destruction, or which should be taking stronger action.”