Climate strike moves indoors

School strikes to promote the awareness of the climate catastrophe are moving indoors for the duration of the coronavirus lockdown.
In a statement on its Facebook page, the Stratford Climate Action group said: “Obviously actually striking under current conditions is difficult. But if you can make a social media post – a photo, video, message, whatever, be creative! – using the hashtags #climatestrikeonline and #digitalstrike4climate, this will help keep the climate crisis in the public eye. Feel free to tweet at any organisations you think are driving climate destruction, or which should be taking stronger action.”
School students are also invited to join an online Zoom meeting from 4pm to 5pm to discuss the demands and strategies for digital activism that youth strikers are adopting during the Covid-19 crisis. Click on this link to join the meeting: https://zoom.us/j/445795370 This meeting isprimarilyfor young people.
Family owned since it was first published in 1860, has been the respected voice of the local community for over 150 years.
Archive
For all our old content please visit our archive site... Go to Archive
The Stratford Herald is a member of the Independent Press Standards Organisation. We abide by the Editors’ Code of Practice and are committed to upholding the highest standards of journalism.
If you think that we have not met those standards and want to make a complaint, please contact the editor, Richard Howarth at York House, 17 Rother Street, Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire CV37 6NB. If we are unable to resolve your complaint, or if you would like more information about IPSO or the Editors’ Code, contact IPSO on 0300 123 2220 or visit www.ipso.co.uk