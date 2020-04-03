Climate strike moves indoors

By
Gill Sutherland
-
1
55
Stratford school climate strikers and campaigners last year

School strikes to promote the awareness of the climate catastrophe are moving indoors for the duration of the coronavirus lockdown.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the Stratford Climate Action group said: “Obviously actually striking under current conditions is difficult. But if you can make a social media post – a photo, video, message, whatever, be creative! – using the hashtags #climatestrikeonline and #digitalstrike4climate, this will help keep the climate crisis in the public eye. Feel free to tweet at any organisations you think are driving climate destruction, or which should be taking stronger action.”
School students are also invited to join an online Zoom meeting from 4pm to 5pm to discuss the demands and strategies for digital activism that youth strikers are adopting during the Covid-19 crisis. Click on this link to join the meeting: https://zoom.us/j/445795370 This meeting is primarily for young people.
  • wicked messenger

    Isn’t that just typical? No sooner do you convince the world that global warming is about to wipe out humankind than a pandemic comes along and does the job instead.