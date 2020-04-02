CORONAVIRUS VIDEO: Thousands Clap for Carers across the district

COMMUNITIES across the Herald patch showed their appreciation for NHS staff and other key workers with a second Clap for Carers tonight.

The first tribute, at the same time last week, met a huge response across the country, with an outpouring of emotional reactions on social media. NHS staff told how touched and grateful they were for the show of support and gratitude.

This evening’s event was broadened from the original thank-you to NHS staff, to include all key workers who are helping out in the front line of the battle against coronavirus.

Once again, people stepped out of their homes, or leaned out of windows, to offer a moving round of applause.