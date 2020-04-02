CORONAVIRUS VIDEO NEWS: Stratford Foodbank relocates to Methodist Hall

STRATFORD Foodbank opened the doors at its new location this evening having had to temporarily close last week while it made arrangements on how to continue operating in the current coronavirus crisis.

Volunteers spent the afternoon preparing the Methodist Church Hall in Old Town where voucher holders can now collect food parcels on allocated days of the week. The Herald was there when the doors opened at 5pm where foodbank manager Marion Homer gave her thoughts on how the move had gone.

