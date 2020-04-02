RSC to repeat tower tribute to NHS

A POPULAR blue light tribute to the NHS at the top of the RSC’s tower in Stratford is to be repeated tonight (Thursday) at 8pm.

As the Herald reported last week, the theatre company lit up its tower with the NHS logo as a symbol of its support for the healthcare workers at the forefront of the battle against coronavirus.

A statement on the company’s website, accompanied by Herald photographer Mark Williamson’s stunning front-page image, announces: “The next #ClapForOurCarers takes place tonight (Thursday) at 8pm, when the tower will again light up for the NHS.

“You can get involved by applauding key workers from your doorstep, balcony or windows of your home, to say thank you for all of their hard work against the fight on coronavirus.

“Thank you to our NHS workers and carers working to keep us safe in this difficult time.”