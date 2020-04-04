Lighting display lifted spirits in Shipston

A spectacular light display designed to lift spirits in Shipston, lit up the skies over the town on Sunday night thanks to the efforts of a local company.

Organised by professional audio-lighting company Clearsound Productions Ltd, residents were able to look out at the impressive beams of light from their own gardens.

Dan Ridd, director of Clearsound Productions, said: “We came up with the idea after the clap for the NHS the other day, it was quite emotional to see how the sound of clapping brought everyone together for a moment and I wanted to see if we could do something similar with light.

“Our industry was massively hit about four weeks ago with all the events cancelling, luckily with the government support that’s been promised we’re just managing to hang on for now, but our team have been itching to do something.

“These are really powerful lights and a couple of our guys put them on the roof of our warehouse, you could see them 20 miles away. We’ve had a really good reaction to it.”