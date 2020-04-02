CORONAVIRUS: Fundraising appeal launched to support NHS staff in South Warwickshire

A special fundraising appeal to support NHS staff during the coronavirus pandemic has been launched by the South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust Charity.

Dedicated NHS staff are on the frontline in the fight against the virus, and there has been overwhelming support from the local community, with many people and local businesses donating food, flowers and other morale-boosters to hardworking staff.

With so many people enquiring as to how they can help, the Trust has launched a JustGiving campaign for anyone who wishes to donate.

The money raised by the COVID-19 Appeal Fund will be used to supply teams with food and essentials to ease the stresses of this unprecedented period.

A spokesperson for SWFT Charity, the official charity of South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust, said “We have been genuinely touched by the support and offers of help from our local community. At a time when we all need to come together and do our part, it has been lovely to see so many willing to offer assistance.

“The new campaign is open to anyone who wants to donate money towards enhancing the wellbeing of our staff at this time.

“Whether that’s donating enough to buy a nurse a hot cup of coffee, or a whole team some lunch, no donation is too small and we are appreciative of any help. The key thing to remember as always is, stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives.”

If anyone would like to donate to the campaign, they can find it at