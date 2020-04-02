Muslim prayers to be broadcast on BBC local radio

BBC radio station Coventry and Warwickshire is to start broadcasting a weekly Muslim prayer slot from tomorrow (Friday).

Muslims, like other religious faiths, are unable to gather for prayers or services because of the coronavirus crisis. But at 5.50am tomorrow, there will be a “reflection” slot, which will also be made available on BBC Sounds afterwards.

The first reflection will be led by Qari Asim, a senior imam from Leeds, with different imams taking the lead across subsequent weeks.

Chris Burns, head of BBC Local Radio, said: “Many Muslims will feel a void in their lives where prayers used to be – a feeling that will be magnified as we approach Ramadan.

“Local radio is all about connecting communities and we hope these weekly reflections will go some way to helping Muslims feel a sense of community while they are isolating.”

A Christian service is broadcast on local BBC stations every Sunday at 8am.