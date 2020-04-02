CORONAVIRUS: Changes announced to registration services

Registration services in Warwickshire are being changed following the closure of all registration offices in the county to the public.

Ceremonies, death and birth registrations are all affected and all marriages and civil partnerships are not currently taking place, in line with government guidance on coronavirus.

All notices of marriage or civil partnership are also currently deferred.

However, future ceremonies can still be booked and couples should email registration@warwickshire.gov.uk and Registration Services will then contact them for details and place a hold on the date and time of their ceremony.

If a ceremony has been cancelled due to the pandemic, or couples want to move their ceremony date due to coronavirus or the illness of a close relative, they should contact Registration Services to re-book their ceremony at registration@warwickshire.gov.uk.

The registrars will gladly move their ceremony to a later date and waive the re-booking fee. However, if a couple move the booking to a different day of the week or future year the applicable fee for that day/date would be charged.

Marriage authorities are valid for 12 months from the date of notice. Couples can move their booking so long as it is within that 12-month period. If the marriage authorities will have expired, they will need to give their notices of marriage again.

As a result of the pandemic, Registration Services are currently not able to register births until stay at home guidance from the Government changes.

However, parents are being assured that child benefit and universal credit can still be paid prior to birth registration. For more information on claiming child benefit visit https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/hm-revenue-customs/contact/child-benefit or for universal credit visit https://www.gov.uk/universal-credit/contact-universal-credit.

All death registration appointments are now being conducted by telephone and Registration Services are asking residents to book a telephone appointment online or by calling 0300 555 0255.

If the death occurred in George Eliot (Nuneaton), Warwick or St Cross (Rugby) Hospital, the hospital bereavement teams will be able to forward contact details to Registration Services and the registrars will then contact people directly. In these circumstances, an appointment is not needed.

To book a telephone appointment, and for more information on paperwork and obtaining death certificates, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/births-deaths-ceremonies .

For a full list of Registration Services FAQs, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/information-coronavirus/coronavirus-births-deaths-ceremonies/1