A new Herald is out today – in print and as a digital edition

WE’VE been at the heart of the community since 1860 and the Herald is out today with wide-ranging coverage of the latest news from across the region.

In common with so many other businesses we have been affected by the current situation, so have made a number of changes to how we operate to help us get through and keep on serving you, our readers.

Part of that strategy is to concentrate our efforts on the Herald which you will see from today’s issue is presented as a tabloid. It has all the same elements as usual and offers the best quality coverage of how our area is responding, produced by experienced journalists and our award-winning photographer.

The government is keen that local papers like the Herald continue to reach out to people – and we are thankful for your support as we seek to do so.

The Herald is available to buy as a printed paper from shops or ordered from our office to be sent by the post – or you can buy a digital copy on our website or subscribe, also through the website.

Get a copy now to see our salute to the NHS and all those who are caring, find out about more wonderful ways people are supporting the community – and other news is happening as well. It’s all in the Herald, read it all, stay safe and keep in touch – thank you!